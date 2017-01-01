I am often asked – indeed interrogated – about why I read so many newspapers. “Is it because you want to pinch all their stories, or is it just to find out how proper journalists write?” I reply, in that usual ‘self-deprecating and humble’ way I have. that this is not the case, as I […]...
Colin Montgomery comes clean on the spiritual malaise that threatens to overwhelm him (and many others) as winter beckons ...
I’m pretty sure that most of you will have seen the Wizard of Oz, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer’s technicolour masterpiece which at times resembles a drug-fuelled nightmare and at others, a winsome, saccharine fairy tale. My own memories of watching the film are of being terrified into a silent stupor and wetting myself at the sight of the […]...
…Come on now. Tomorrow you will be thirty-four years old. People tell lies every day. Just make something up....
Devotees of my articles – that’s to say, anyone who happened to stumble upon last month’s column as well as this – may recall that I’ve recently been pondering a change of career. For the past few years, I’ve topped up my colossal freelancer’s income by working as a barman and waiter. In other words, […]...
The fight to save a 12th century French church continues with a rather surprising new development, writes Marianne Wheelaghan...
Kennedy Wilson looks at the past (and potential future) of photographic reportage, given Facebook’s recent alarming lack of historical context ...
Breenging through the door first opened by John Cooper Clarke and Patrik Fitzgerald, the Ranters arrived via the alternative Cabaret scene of the early 1980s. Leading the charge was a demure young man with the magnificent moniker of Attila the Stockbroker, others soon followed, Benjamin Zephaniah, Tim Wells, Seething Wells, Porky the Poet and Joolz. […]...
My mate Tosh – in common with most Scottish Toshes it’s short for MacKintosh – was in at the birth of the Real Foods revolution working for what has since become a venerable Edinburgh institution as, either a delivery driver or hired muscle, in the late 1970s. And now, just like that, it appears they […]...
I noticed this on a bus recently and found it startling (writes Mark Young). It brought to mind the early days of the channel from 1982 (some thirty-four summers distant). Back then it was only partially funded and it might surprise a modern readership to know that it often lay dormant, showing a cue card […]...
Aesop’s fable of the tortoise and the hare, ‘slow and steady wins the race’ is an oldie but a goody. As a Personal Trainer (and in this issue I’m returning to one of my favourite topics, movement) I teach people how to exercise safely and effectively. I never beast a client, that would be too […]...
Rodger Moffat sheds light on a dark period in the history of Leith Walk ...
I totally get the simplicity of ‘meat and two veg’ thinking. It’s simple, requires little effort and is hugely satisfying. The thing with and (in many ways) the beauty of plant based cooking is that you have to think a bit more creatively. Sure you could serve a block of tofu on a pile of […]...
Dear Mrs MacPickle, I write to you from the isolated Norwegian island of Morten Harket (population 1) where I am curator of the region’s largest herring museum, located in the once thriving but now abandoned Magne Furuholmen fish mine. Visitors to my museum are few and life here is lonely. If it wasn’t for the […]...
